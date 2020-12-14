JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Head to Head Survey

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JMP Group and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Futu 0 0 0 0 N/A

JMP Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given JMP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Futu.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JMP Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMP Group and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $100.08 million 0.70 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -88.75 Futu $136.28 million 39.22 N/A N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group.

Summary

JMP Group beats Futu on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

