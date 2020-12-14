JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

