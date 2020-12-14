JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Coherent worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 29.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coherent by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Coherent by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of COHR opened at $135.86 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

