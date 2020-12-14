Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 556.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 132,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $196.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

