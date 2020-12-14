KeyCorp Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

ETSY stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 10,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,796 shares of company stock worth $46,472,864 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

