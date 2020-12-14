Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

KZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $257.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.09. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.