Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 51.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHN shares. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

