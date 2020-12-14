Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 364,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $181,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,088,398.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,398.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $88,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $88,800.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,725,654 shares of company stock worth $30,171,303. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

