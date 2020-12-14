Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,612,000 after purchasing an additional 154,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.