Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $409.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $385.00 to $409.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $344.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.18. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.