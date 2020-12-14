Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Biocept from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Biocept has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.00.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

