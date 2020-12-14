MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $37.77 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

