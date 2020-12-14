Mizuho Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $460.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.79.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $405.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.46%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

