MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $205.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.18.

Shares of MKSI opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $158.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

