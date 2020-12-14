Morgan Stanley Acquires 631,552 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $32,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

