Morgan Stanley Buys 1,245,397 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,245,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.21% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $36,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Mack-Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

