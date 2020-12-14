Morgan Stanley Buys 555,737 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 132.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lazard were worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

LAZ stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

