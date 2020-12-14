Morgan Stanley Has $33.06 Million Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.58% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $33,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.