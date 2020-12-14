Morgan Stanley Has $33.06 Million Stock Position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 63.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 502,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TC PipeLines were worth $33,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after buying an additional 157,476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,046,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,566,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,069,000 after buying an additional 373,162 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after buying an additional 1,322,103 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC PipeLines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

TC PipeLines Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.