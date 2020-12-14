Morgan Stanley Has $33.11 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.46% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $33,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.