Morgan Stanley Makes New $33.94 Million Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,702,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,935,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Rocket Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $8,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.12.

NYSE RKT opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.