Morgan Stanley Sells 1,526,188 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,526,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of New Residential Investment worth $33,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $4,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

NRZ stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

