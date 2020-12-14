Morgan Stanley Sells 568,926 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Orange worth $32,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.473 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Orange’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

