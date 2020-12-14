Morgan Stanley Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 10.61% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,723,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKI opened at $156.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.86 and a 12-month high of $171.05.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

