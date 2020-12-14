National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 46,941 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.97.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

