NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of NCR worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 80.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.