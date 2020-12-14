NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $50.75 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,691.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,094 shares of company stock valued at $40,887,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

