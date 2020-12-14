Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NLSN opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 623.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 89.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

