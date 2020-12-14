Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) & PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) Critical Comparison

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nordstrom and PreVu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom 4 9 3 0 1.94 PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordstrom presently has a consensus target price of $27.35, suggesting a potential downside of 11.25%. Given Nordstrom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than PreVu.

Profitability

This table compares Nordstrom and PreVu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom -4.57% -77.24% -3.56% PreVu N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nordstrom has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreVu has a beta of -15.73, indicating that its stock price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordstrom and PreVu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom $15.52 billion 0.31 $496.00 million $3.37 9.15 PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Nordstrom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nordstrom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of PreVu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordstrom beats PreVu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

PreVu Company Profile

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

