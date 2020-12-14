Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Owens Corning by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

