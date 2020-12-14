Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Old Republic International worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.