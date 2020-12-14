Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

