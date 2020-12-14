Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORRF. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $196.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. Research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,650 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.