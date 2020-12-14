Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of OVV opened at $15.38 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $12,881,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

