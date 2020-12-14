Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG) & International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Gold Nevada and International Tower Hill Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Gold Nevada presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and International Tower Hill Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 52.61 -$6.43 million ($0.23) -4.87 International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$3.83 million ($0.02) -67.00

International Tower Hill Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Gold Nevada. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Gold Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.34% -5.31%

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines beats Paramount Gold Nevada on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

