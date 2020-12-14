PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.83 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.88 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

