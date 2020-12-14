Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 294.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,954 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 12.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

