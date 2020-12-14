Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

REGI stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

