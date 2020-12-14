PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 210.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.