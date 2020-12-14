ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ERIE opened at $233.32 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $247.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

