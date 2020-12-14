ProShare Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,525.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,319 shares of company stock worth $4,618,816. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $83.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

