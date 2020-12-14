ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,869,896.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $630,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $238,989.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,890 shares of company stock valued at $23,524,401.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.55. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

