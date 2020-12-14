ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,103,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $8,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 581,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 540,124 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.