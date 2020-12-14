ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $61.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.