ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Select Medical stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.