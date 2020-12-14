ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 41,787 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,787 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 754,862 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

NYSE GNW opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNW. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.