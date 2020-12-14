ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 395,714 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $11,983,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 296,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $57.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

