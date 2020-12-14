ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

