ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 272,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 225,430 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.