Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $21.52 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $823.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.